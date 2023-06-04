Sweat Economy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $874,694.85 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $874,694.85 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,578,118,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,123,327,354 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

