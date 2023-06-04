Symbol (XYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.62 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $164.62 million and $2.28 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,215,137,769 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779,586,574 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

