Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.54. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 100,190 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.