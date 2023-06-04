Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

