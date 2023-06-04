Tcwp LLC Acquires 12,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,112,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,803. The stock has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

