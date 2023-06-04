Tcwp LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tcwp LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,659,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,898. The company has a market capitalization of $407.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

