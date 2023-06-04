Tcwp LLC Buys 4,230 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $982,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,554 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

