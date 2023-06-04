Tcwp LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,943. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

