Tcwp LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 209,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,605,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,351,000 after purchasing an additional 205,626 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

