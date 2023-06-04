Tcwp LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,531 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,497,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,427,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,646,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 528,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

