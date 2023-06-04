Tcwp LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.25. 778,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

