Tcwp LLC Sells 182 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tcwp LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,808. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

