TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$4.40. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 12,579 shares traded.
TDb Split Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.