TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$4.40. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 12,579 shares traded.

TDb Split Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

