Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.