Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

TLTZY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1155 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

