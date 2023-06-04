Terex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

