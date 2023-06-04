The Cigna Group (CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 on June 22nd

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

The Cigna Group has raised its dividend by an average of 382.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Cigna Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $28.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.99. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.