The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,910 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 15,259,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304,732. The company has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

