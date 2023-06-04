The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.8% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.29. 2,499,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average of $239.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.