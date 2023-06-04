The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.51% of Incyte worth $92,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

