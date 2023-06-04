The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445,571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $107,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.