The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $75,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

