The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $79.70 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $79,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

