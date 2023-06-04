The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $77,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

