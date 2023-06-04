The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 109,106 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Johnson Controls International worth $112,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,271,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 794,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

