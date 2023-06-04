The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 139,455 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $95,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

