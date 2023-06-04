The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 14,115 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $88,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $233.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.32. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.