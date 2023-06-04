The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 339,015 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.72% of GFL Environmental worth $72,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.