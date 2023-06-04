The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 495,795 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495,795 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $81,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

