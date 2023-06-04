The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,632 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $102,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,698,000 after purchasing an additional 226,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 3.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $42.73 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

