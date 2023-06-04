The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 89,414 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $84,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

