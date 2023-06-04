The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Mosaic worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MOS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.