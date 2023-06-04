The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 6,124,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,092. The company has a market cap of $345.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

