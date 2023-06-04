The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

