Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.57 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.