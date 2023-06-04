TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Critical Analysis

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.22 $1.81 million $0.08 5.81

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Environmental Tectonics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats TLG Acquisition One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

(Get Rating)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.