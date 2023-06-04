tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Up 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $262.26 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00020305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.80427973 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,587,877.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

