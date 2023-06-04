TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $793.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $767.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

