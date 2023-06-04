Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.