Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
