Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 235,972 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 235,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.13 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,582 shares of company stock worth $954,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

