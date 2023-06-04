Twin Tree Management LP Invests $5.86 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $216.52 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

