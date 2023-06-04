Twin Tree Management LP Sells 305,756 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305,756 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.14% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $27.43 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

