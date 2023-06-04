Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,218,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

