UBS Group Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

