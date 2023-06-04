Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $896,780.24

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $896,780.24 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,396.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00426476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00121364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20408438 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $913,135.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

