United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Boosted by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 990.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up about 6.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 7,858,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,534. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

