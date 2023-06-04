UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UNH stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.69. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.