USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 243 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,883 shares of company stock worth $3,321,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $326.99 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.79 and a 200-day moving average of $300.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

