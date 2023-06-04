USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

