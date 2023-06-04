USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

